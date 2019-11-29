None of the four people aboard a Williston Fire Department ambulance were seriously hurt when the vehicle crashed late Thursday south of Minot.
The ambulance lost control after encountering icy roads while transferring a patient from CHI St. Alexius Williston to a Bismarck hospital, according to Battalion Chief Mike Fronimos with the Williston Fire Department.
The crew, which consisted of one paramedic and two EMTS, and the patient were transported to Minot for treatment and evaluation. The three personnel were treated and released; the patient was treated based upon their original medical condition.