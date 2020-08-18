A software release from EEC, the company that supplied Williams County with a weather-radar system, will have an improved data format that is more compatible with other entities such as the Center for Severe Weather.
Williams County Communications and Research Analyst Lindsey Harriman reported on the county’s efforts to improve the public outreach for its weather data during the Williams County’s regular meeting on Tuesday.
A new data format would make it easier for entities such as television stations, Accuweather, and the Center for Severe Weather to use the data being produced by the radar.
The quality of images for the county's new radar, which are being hosted at the Atmospheric Resource Board, have also recently been sharpened, Harriman reported, so that it provides a better visual than before.
Williams County decided to purchase a radar system after the National Weather Service was unable to detect the formation of a tornado over Watford City a few years ago. An infant died in the incident, and many others were injured when the unexpected storm descended on an RV Park.
The National Weather Service could not see the storm because its nearest radars are in in Minot and Glasgow, Montana — too far away for collecting data at the 3,000-foot level, which is where most of the region's storms develop.
“This is not a radar just for Williston,” Harriman told the Williston Herald. “It’s located at the airport, but it provides regional coverage and it’s to benefit the whole northwestern North Dakota region.”
While the county is working on a more user-friendly data format, the radar system is already producing what the National Weather Service needed to fill in the gap in its radar coverage for early storm warnings.
“It’s multifacted in terms of the benefits,” Harriman added, pointing out that farmers in Bowman and Stanley, which also added their own radar systems, can use the service to see storms approaching their crops.
The radar is also used by cloud-seeding operations during the growing season, and has many other applications.
The county’s page on the radar is at https://www.williamsnd.com/Department/Emergency-Management/Weather-Radar, for more details about it.
During the meeting, Williams County Commissioners also:
• Approved funding from the 1 percent safety fund for constructing the PSAP Emergency Operations Center.
• Approved a $3.7 million budget for the Upper Missouri District Health Unit in 2021.
• Approved $638,000 in projects for 19 townships.