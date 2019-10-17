Prosecutors have asked to dismiss a gross sexual imposition charge after a preliminary hearing Wednesday, Oct. 16.
On Thursday, Nathan Madden, assistant state's attorney for Williams County, filed a motion to dismiss a class AA felony charge of gross sexual imposition that was filed in August against Derick Tilley, 27. Tilley was arrested in August and accused of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl.
In the four-paragraph motion, Madden offered two reasons for asking to have the charges dismissed.
In the first, he cited the state's rules of professional conduct for attorneys, which prohibits them from presenting evidence they know to be false. He wrote that during the preliminary hearing on Wednesday, a witness testified about a video in a way that Madden had concerns about.
Because of that, Madden wrote he believed calling the witness during trial would present issues under the rules of professional conduct.
Madden's second reason was the existence of an interview-style video that included the girl Tilley is accused of assaulting. Madden wrote that the witness referenced that video during the hearing. The motion doesn't explain what the video contained.
"Child sexual assault interview practice dictates that a minimum number of contacts be made with the child(ren) with regard to the incident prior to a forensic interview," Madden wrote.
The motion would dismiss the charges with prejudice, meaning they could not be refiled. A judge had not signed the order as of Thursday morning.