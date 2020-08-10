Investigators with the Williams County Sheriff's Office hope cutting-edge forensic science can help them identify a man whose body was found in the Missouri River nearly 40 years ago.
On Monday, Aug. 10, Williston Public Works employees and staff from the sheriff's office disinterred the remains of a man who police say was found by boaters in June 1982. Officials believed he was in his 30s or 40s, and he was 5-foot-9 or 5-foot-10 and weighed about 160 pounds.The body was badly decomposed and no cause of death was ever determined.
About six weeks ago, the Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help identifying the man. While there was a lot of interest, nothing led investigators closer to finding out who he was or how he ended up in the river.
After the body was disinterred, the plan is to perform an autopsy on the remains and extract a DNA sample, according to Sgt. Detective Caleb Fry with the Williams County Sheriff's Office. Coroner Frank McCoy and William Kemp, an anthropologist from the University of North Dakota, will conduct the forensic examination.
The DNA will be entered into CODIS, the FBI's national DNA database, to try and find a match. Othram Labs, the company the county is working with, will also perform a genealogical search using his DNA to try and locate possible family members.
DNA-based genealogy has been used to identify culprits in high-profile criminal cases. Most notably, the technique was used to charge Joseph D'Angelo, a former police officer, with being the Golden State Killer, a serial killer and serial rapist who killed at least 13 and raped at least 50 people. D'Angelo pleaded guilty in June to 13 murders and 13 kidnappings.
Fry said the lab the county is working with said to expect a lead-time of about 13 months before results come back. While that seems like a long time, others said it could take two or even three years because of backlogs.