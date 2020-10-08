A man and a woman are in jail after a short chase and then brief standoff on Thursday, Oct. 8.
Deputies were trying to locate people with outstanding arrest warrants Thursday and became involved in a short car chase. Andrea Kritikos and Daniel Jenkins both had outstanding arrest warrants and fled deputies, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
"The pursuit ended with the suspects fleeing on foot and barricading themselves inside of an apartment building in the area of the 600 block of First Avenue W in Williston," the news release reads.
The pair came out of the building after negotiations with deputies. The case is still under investigation. No bond hearings for the two had been set as of Thursday afternoon.