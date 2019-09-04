Williams County Sheriff's Office searching for man accused of assault, terrorizing

The Williams County Sheriff’s Office released a wanted posted Wednesday, Sept. 4, for a man accused of three felonies.
Police are searching for Devante Newman, 26, on charges of aggravated assault, terrorizing and felonious restraint. Newman is described as 6 feet tall with brown eyes and black hair.
Sgt. Detective Caleb Fry with the Williams County Sheriff’s Office asked anyone who knows where Newman might be to call the sheriff’s office immediately at 701-577-7700 or to call 911. He said people should not approach him or attempt to apprehend him.
Newman was recently released from the Williams County jail after pleading guilty to a range of charges, including possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and violating a protection order. He received a three-year sentence, with two years and 277 days suspended, with credit for 88 days time served.