A 29-year-old woman who attempted to run a red light turned out to be driving herself to a hospital after an attempted murder, according to a press release from the Williams County Sheriff’s Department.
A Williston police officer on duty in the area of Highway 2 and Highway 85 noticed a vehicle run a stop light in the early morning hours of Dec. 28.
The officer pulled the vehicle over. When he approached the motorist, he could see that the woman had serious injuries.
Her mouth and eyes were swollen and her face was bleeding from multiple cuts.
The woman told the officer that her husband had assaulted her at a room at the Prairie Suites Motel, which is in Williams County, and that she was now attempting to drive herself to the hospital.
The officer called for an ambulance to take the woman to the hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the Williams County Sheriff’s Department took Cole Peters, 34, into custody in connection with the incident.
He is being held without bond on several charges, including attempted murder.
According to an affidavit filed with the Northwest Judicial Circuit, Peters had become angry while drinking alcoholic beverages, whereupon he repeatedly kicked and struck his wife.
He got a knife and cut her with it as well, and bit her ear. Several threats to kill the woman were also made.
The charges
Peters is facing a charge of criminal attempt-murder, a Class A felony; two charges of gross sexual imposition, a Class AA felony; and a charge of felonious restraint, a Class C felony.
A second case related to the incident is also pending, with charges of aggravated assault- domestic violence and terrorizing, both of which are Class C felonies.