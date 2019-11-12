A fatal shooting Sunday evening put Williams County even further ahead of the rest of the state for the number of homicides in 2019.
Matthew York, 19, was shot and killed outside a Williston apartment building around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10. Parker Haider, 19, was seriously injured in the shooting.
Police arrested a 17-year-old hours later, and Williston police said he will face a murder charge as well as other criminal charges. His name has not been released.
Sunday’s killing brings the total number of homicides in Williams County in 2019 to seven. Five people are facing murder charges, one is facing a criminal vehicular homicide charge and one is facing a manslaughter charge. Six of the seven cases happened in Williston.
There have also been two homicide charges filed in Williams County this year that stemmed from fatal crashes in 2018.
Excluding Williams County, there have been 17 murder or homicide charges filed in North Dakota in 2019. Those charges are divided among seven counties, with two of them — Morton and Cass — accounting for 10 of the charges.
Four of the Morton County murder charges came in April. Chad Isaak was accused of killing four people at a Mandan property management business. There was also a negligent homicide charge filed in Morton County in October.
In Cass County, there have been three murder charges filed and two homicide charges.
Four other counties have seen a single murder charge filed this year — Mountrail, Richland, Walsh and Ward counties. Two homicide charges have been filed in Mountrail County and one in Traill County.
Because the accused in Sunday’s killing is a juvenile, little information was publicly available on Tuesday. Under state law, juveniles older than 14 who are accused of murder, attempted murder, gross sexual imposition or attempted gross sexual imposition of a victim by force or by threat of imminent death, serious bodily injury, or kidnapping would have the case transferred to District Court after a hearing determining whether there is probable cause to support the charge.
Williams County State’s Attorney Marlyce Wilder did not respond Tuesday to a question about how long that process might take.
The teen was arrested hours after Williston police got a call about gunshots being fired behind Cashwise on 11th Street West in Williston. When police arrived, they found York and Haider in the alley behind Cashwise.