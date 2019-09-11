The Williams County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a Williston man they said refused to stop at the Highway 85 bypass and 52nd Street on Tuesday afternoon.
According to police reports, 32-year-old Daniel Tyler Erickson, of Williston was pursued by sheriffs deputies from that intersection to the area of 29th Street West and 29th Court in the city limits of Williston, where he was taken into custody.
Deputies said they deployed a spike strip to stop the Honda Accord Erickson was driving, but that he still would not exit the vehicle, despite being ordered to do so.
Deputies fired multiple bean bag rounds through the passenger side window of the vehicle the man was driving until he left the vehicle, according to the police report.
No injuries were sustained by the suspect or deputies, and police said pursuit speeds did not exceed 30 miles per hour.
“This was an isolated incident, and the public is not in any sort of danger,” a media release sent to the Williston Herald said.
Police are seeking Class C felony charges of fleeing in a motor vehicle, and Class B misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and driving under suspension.
Other charges are also being considered, according to the media release.
Erickson has several prior cases listed in the Northwest District, dating back to 2004 through 2007. These range from misdemeanor theft of property, criminal mischief and unauthorized use of a vehicle to felony burglary, accomplice to burglary, and misdemeanor ingesting a controlled substance.