Williams County and North Dakota Atmospheric Resource Board release real-time weather radar information for western North Dakota

Real-time information from the Williams County doppler weather radar is now available to the public.
In March 2019, the Williams County Board of Commissioners and the 1% Public Safety Committee approved a project, proposed by Williams County Emergency Management Director Mike Smith, to bring year-round weather radar to the northwestern North Dakota region. Revenue from the Williams County 1% Public Safety Sales Tax, a voter-approved tax implemented in April 2015 for a 10-year period, funded the project. In cooperation with the City of Williston, the radar system is located at the Williston Basin International Airport (XWA). Construction of the weather radar tower began in August 2019 and the radar system was installed and operational by March 2020.
“The location of the weather radar at the XWA airport will help fill the gap that exists in this area, adding to the safety of the citizens in Williams County and beyond,” says Williams County Commission Vice Chairman Cory Hanson.
Williams County is partnering with the North Dakota State Water Commission’s Atmospheric Resource Board (ARB) to provide public access to information from the weather radar. “This project would probably never have occurred without the assistance of Darin Langerud and his staff at the ARB,” says Commissioner David Montgomery.
Real-time weather radar information is updated every five minutes and can be visualized by visiting https://www.swc.nd.gov/arb/loop.phtml?radar=williston.
Williams County is also working with the ARB to deliver raw data to the National Weather Service.