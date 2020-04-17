In 2019, 6,302 acres were reported as burned by wildfires in the state of North Dakota. Out of 484 wildfires, 463 were caused by humans and were preventable. Leading causes of preventable wildfires in the state of North Dakota in 2019 were debris burning (223 wildfires started), equipment use (70 wildfires started), and smoking (22 wildfires started). The North Dakota Forest Service would like to remind you of your responsibility to prevent unwanted wildfires and what you can do to help.
Remember ABC – Always Be Careful with fire. When using fire, remember that if it is too hot to touch, it is too hot to leave. When putting out a fire, you should quench the fire with water. Then, you should stir with a shovel. After stirring, quench the fire with water again. Place the back of your hand just above the coals to make sure that the fire is no longer hot.
Debris burning was the largest cause of unwanted, human caused wildfires in the state of North Dakota in 2019. You are not allowed to burn on days with Red Flag Warnings or areas with burn bans. Burning during a burn ban can result in a Class B misdemeanor and up to 30 days in jail. To learn more about burn bans and fire danger, visit the ND Response website at https://ndresponse.gov/ Please make sure that you are aware of the laws in place by the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality regarding open burning. You can learn more about this by visiting their website https://deq.nd.gov/AQ/permitting/OpenBurning.aspx
If you are towing something, such as a boat, ensure that your chains are not dragging. Dragging chains can cause sparks, which can ignite a wildland fire. Also, be careful when driving on dry brush or grass. Hot exhaust pipes can also ignite wildland fires which you may not notice until it’s too late.
Sparks from lawnmowers and power equipment do start wildfires. Be careful on hot, dry days, and be sure to get your equipment checked regularly. Mow before 10 a.m., but never when it’s windy or excessively dry. Remember that lawn mowers are designed to mow lawns, not weeds or dry grass. Metal lawnmower blades striking rocks can create sparks and start fires. Keep the exhaust system, spark arresters and engine in proper working order and free of carbon buildup. Use the recommended grade of fuel and don’t fill to the point of overflowing. When doing any yardwork or work outdoors with mechanical equipment, keep a shovel and a fire extinguisher or water supply nearby.
To learn more about how you can prevent unwanted, human caused wildfires, visit the Smokey Bear website at https://smokeybear.com/en.