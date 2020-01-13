A 26-year-old man was arrested on Friday morning and accused of threatening family members and trying to break into a cash machine.
Matthew Kuehnel, of Wheelock, has been charged with a class B felony count of attempted theft, a class C felony charge of criminal mischief, two class C felony charges of terrorizing, a class C felony charge of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and a class B misdemeanor charge of domestic violence causing bodily injury.
He was ordered held Monday on $75,000 bond.
Two of the charges stem from an incident at the Ray Mall early on Thanksgiving morning and the rest came out of a dispute on Wednesday, Jan. 8, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court.
According to the Ray police, Kuehnel tried to break into a First National Bank and Trust ATM at the Ray Mall around 12:50 a.m. on Nov. 28. which was Thanksgiving. Security video showed Kuehnel open a door on the ATM and look inside, which cause the door to break.
Kuehnel left the mall, then returned about half an hour later with a hammer and a pry bar, charging documents indicate. He tried to open the ATM safe but was unsuccessful and eventually left.
Bank employees told police that there was between $10,000 and $50,000 in cash in the ATM and that the break-in attempt caused between $6,000 and $10,000 in damage.
The other charges came from an argument between Kuehnel and his mother, who he lives with, court records state. On Wednesday, Kuehnel threw his mother to the ground when he became upset and threatened to kill her repeatedly.
When his stepfather tried to help the woman, Kuehnel said he would tie up and burn both of them, and also threatened to crucify them, investigators wrote in the probable cause affidavit. He took a 20-gauge shotgun and left the home.
Kuehnel's mother and stepfather called police the next day, and Kuehnel was arrested around 4 a.m. on Friday while he was sleeping in his car in the parking lot of a gas station, court records indicate. Police found a shotgun when they searched his vehicle.
Kuehnel was convicted of a felony drug offense in February 2019 in Northwest District Court.
He is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on the charges on Feb. 12.