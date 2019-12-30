What to know about fireworks on NYE in Williston

On New Year's Eve many people may be planning to ring in the new year — and decade — with fireworks, but what are the city's rules governing New Year's celebrations?
At the Nov. 26 meeting of the Williston City Commission, Mayor Howard Klug outlined the rules and regulations regarding the use of fireworks within the city, which were amended in January 2018 to include New Year's Eve.
"As it is legal to sell fireworks two times during the year, I want to make sure that we allow fireworks to be set off in the city limits on the Fourth of July; and we also agreed that on New Year's Eve, December 31, the same rules would apply," Klug stated. "(Fireworks) could be used during the evening hours of December 31 without any citations."
The city's ordinance states that for New Year's Eve, fireworks are permitted within city limits and can be set off until 1 a.m. on Jan. 1. Outside of those times, anyone igniting fireworks will receive an infraction, receiving a $250 fine for the first violation, and $500 for a second violation and any violation thereafter, if within one year of the first violation. More fines and charges could be assessed if further violations occur.
"The public has to realize that this is a privilege that we allow this to happen inside the city limits," Klug said at the meeting. "We as commissioners hope that they follow all safety precautions and use good judgement when they're using these fireworks within the City of Williston."