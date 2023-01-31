WFD logo

The Williston Fire Department (WFD) had an eventful past few days with their response to a vehicle fire at the airport on Monday and a residential fire on Friday. 

On Jan. 30, the WFD was dispatched at 5:41 a.m. to the parking lot of the XWA - Williston Basin International Airport after a report of a vehicle fire, according to a WFD press release. 



Tags

Load comments