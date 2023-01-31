The Williston Fire Department (WFD) had an eventful past few days with their response to a vehicle fire at the airport on Monday and a residential fire on Friday.
On Jan. 30, the WFD was dispatched at 5:41 a.m. to the parking lot of the XWA - Williston Basin International Airport after a report of a vehicle fire, according to a WFD press release.
When Engine 4 from Fire Station #4 arrived on the scene at 5:47 a.m., firefighters observed a "fully engulfed vehicle fire." There were no occupants inside the vehicle when fire personnel arrived. The crew began fire suppression procedures and were able to fully extinguish the fire by 5:58 a.m.
No injuries were reported in correlation to the incident, but three nearby vehicles sustained exposure damage.
The incident began 33 minutes prior to the first scheduled commercial departing flight of the day, and did not cause any airfield operation delays according to the report.
WFD is investigating the cause and origin of the fire and has not released any findings as of press deadline.
WFD entered into a cooperative agreement in 2019 with the airport to provide fire and rescue services.
On Friday morning, WFD was dispatched to the 900 block of 1st Avenue East at 9:44 p.m. after a report of a residential structure fire.
When Engine 1 from Fire Station #1 arrived to the scene at 9:47 p.m., firefighters observed visible smoke and flames from a basement window of the house. The crew searched the residence and started fire suppression procedures. The occupant of the home had already exited the residence by the time fire personnel had arrived after being alerted by home smoke detectors.
One person was treated by EMS and then transported to CHI St. Alexius Health Williston, but was deemed to be in stable condition. A cat was also rescued from the residence and was treated by EMS providers.
The fire was under control by 9:57 p.m. and fully extinguished at 10:12 p.m.
The WFD release states that the affected family has alternative living arrangements with family.
The WFD Fire Prevention Division is actively investigating the cause and origin of the fire and as off press time, no formal findings have been released.