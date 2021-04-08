The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality has recognized the Western Area Water Supply Authority for their work regarding the Safe Drinking Water Act (SWDA).
The water system serving Williston and surrounding areas has been recognized for achieving compliance with the SDWA, with the Western Area Water Supply Authority receiving Safe Drinking Water Act Certificate of Achievement for 2020. The SDWA was passed by Congress in 1974 to protect public health by regulating the nation's public drinking water supplies. Over the years there have been a number of changes to the Safe Drinking Water Act, which have made it more challenging to maintain compliance.
The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality issues a Safe Drinking Water Act Certificate of Achievement as one way to recognize the public water systems that satisfied all applicable requirements during the previous calendar year.
The NDEQ said that in 2020 the Western Area Water Supply Authority satisfied all applicable Safe Drinking Water Act requirements, and is commended for the accomplishment from which their consumers benefitted. To recognize the Western Area Water Supply Authority, the Department issued the Safe Drinking Water Act Certificate of Achievement with a congratulations on a job well done.
"This is a difficult achievement but it is worth it to ensure that our drinking water is safe for public consumption." said Tami Madsen of the Western Area Water Supply Authority.
The Williston Water Treatment Plant provides water to the McKenzie County Water Resource District, Northwest Rural Water, the City of Williston, R&T Water, and BDW Water. The service area includes the Cities of Williston, Watford City, Ray, Tioga, Stanley, Wildrose, Crosby, Fortuna, Noonan, Columbus and Ross.