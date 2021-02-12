Watford City Police Chief Shawn Doble has announced his retirement effective April 19, 2021.
Watford City has started a search for Doble’s success and plans to announce the hire before Doble's last day on the force.
Doble came to Watford City in 2016 as Patrol Captain and took over shortly after as chief. He has worked for the Orange County Sheriff's Department, Huntington Beach Police Department and the Portland Police Bureau. He has also served as an advisor in Poland and Afghanistan in support of NATO and the U.S. military.