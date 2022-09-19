Andre Morris mug
Watford City Police Department

The Watford City Police Department has arrested 30-year-old Andre Deshawn Morris of Enid, Oklahoma, after receiving several reports of Morris shooting at a group of party-goers in a hotel parking lot.

Reports from the police department said that on Sept. 17 at approximately 11 p.m., multiple 9-1-1 calls came in saying there was gunfire at the Inn at Hunters Run hotel. When officers arrived on scene, they located an individual who has sustained two gunshots in the leg. Officers said that the shooting suspect had fled the scene before their arrival so police officers, McKenzie County’s sheriffs, and North Dakota Highway Patrol along with canines and aerial surveillance operations conducted a search of the area.



