The Watford City Police Department has arrested 30-year-old Andre Deshawn Morris of Enid, Oklahoma, after receiving several reports of Morris shooting at a group of party-goers in a hotel parking lot.
Reports from the police department said that on Sept. 17 at approximately 11 p.m., multiple 9-1-1 calls came in saying there was gunfire at the Inn at Hunters Run hotel. When officers arrived on scene, they located an individual who has sustained two gunshots in the leg. Officers said that the shooting suspect had fled the scene before their arrival so police officers, McKenzie County’s sheriffs, and North Dakota Highway Patrol along with canines and aerial surveillance operations conducted a search of the area.
The police department said that their investigation leads them to believe that Morris had attempted to steal alcohol from a party that was happening in the hotel parking lot and was asked to leave by the party attendees. After leaving the parking lot, Morris returned shortly after with a handgun and shot six rounds toward the partygoers, hitting the unnamed victim in the leg twice.
Through several community leads, the police department located Morris on Sept. 19 at 3 a.m. at an apartment complex not far from the crime scene. Morris was taken into custody without incident according to the police report. Officers located the handgun used in the shooting earlier in the evening based on a tip from a local citizen. The location where the handgun was found is not currently being disclosed because of the active investigation pending.
The State of North Dakota is charging Morris with felony attempted murder of an adult victim, felony reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a firearm due to Morris being a convicted felon, and criminal mischief. A $500,000 cash bond was set on Sept. 19 and a hearing is scheduled from Oct. 13.
The Watford City Police Department said that they believe this shooting to be an isolated incident.