Two Watford City police officers suffered minor injuries in a crash involving their patrol vehicle and an unlicensed teenage driver.
Officers Daniel Halonen, 31, and Andrew Eisenschenk, 36, were traveling on Main Street responding to an emergency call with their emergency lights activated shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday, the Highway Patrol reported. Their sport utility vehicle collided with an SUV driven by a 17-year-old boy.
The boy had pulled over and yielded to a police vehicle in front of the one in which Halonen and Eisenschenk were traveling but then pulled back onto the roadway in front of their SUV, the patrol said.
The teen and a 36-year-old passenger in his vehicle also suffered minor injuries. The teen was cited for failing to yield to an emergency vehicle and not having a driver’s license. The patrol did not identify him.