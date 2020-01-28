A 42-year-old Watford City man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for illegally possessing several guns.
Willie Israel Navarette, was sentenced Monday, Jan. 27, on charges of Possession of Firearms and Ammunition by a convicted felon, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Drew H. Wrigley. A jury convicted Navarette of Possession of Firearms and Ammunition by a Convicted Felon on Oct. 23, in Bismarck. Hovland sentenced Navarette to serve 10 years imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $100 special assessment to the Crime Victims’ Fund.
This case began when Navarette was stopped for a traffic offense during the early morning hours of May 30, 2018 in Williston, according to Wrigley. Navarette, the driver and sole occupant, could not produce identification. The officer observed a loaded gun magazine in the vehicle as Navarette exited. The officer also observed an empty gun holster on Navarette’s belt. Officers searched Navarette’s vehicle and located a loaded 40-caliber Glock, two rifles, an assortment of ammunition, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
Navarette was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition because of a 2009 federal conviction in the Western District of Texas for felon in possession of a firearm. He was on federal supervision at the time of the offense in North Dakota.