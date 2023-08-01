Lobato
Watford City Police Department

A press release from the Watford City Police Department July 31 says Dylan Michael Lobato, 22, was arrested and charged with gross sexual imposition - sexual contact - force; burglary, terrorizing; sexual assault and wearing masks during commission of a criminal offense and is being held at the McKenzie County Correction Facility on two $50,000 bonds.

On July 11, 2023 at approximately 12:30 a.m., the Watford City Police Department responded to a report of an attempted sexual assault on a female taxi driver.



