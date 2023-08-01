A press release from the Watford City Police Department July 31 says Dylan Michael Lobato, 22, was arrested and charged with gross sexual imposition - sexual contact - force; burglary, terrorizing; sexual assault and wearing masks during commission of a criminal offense and is being held at the McKenzie County Correction Facility on two $50,000 bonds.
On July 11, 2023 at approximately 12:30 a.m., the Watford City Police Department responded to a report of an attempted sexual assault on a female taxi driver.
Within minutes of receiving the first call, 911 operators received a second call of a possible burglary and attempted sexual assault from another female approximately seven blocks away from the first call in the 1400 block of Main Street North.
Officers and detectives responded to both calls and a description of a suspect was obtained from both victims which matched that of an individual who later was identified as Lobato.
During the investigation, it was determined that Lobato called the taxi cab driver for a ride then attempted to force himself on the female after threatening her with a large knife.
The Driver of the taxi cab was able to stop the assault on herself and fled the vehicle. Lobato then stole the taxi cab and traveled to the 700 block of 2nd Street NE where he broke into a vehicle.
Lobato then entered the house where he attempted to sexually assault the female resident who fought back against Lobato during the assault. Lobato then fled the scene.
Lobato was later located, interviewed and a search warrant of his residence was completed where items from the attempted sexual assault were located at his residence.
On Friday, July 28, 2023, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Lobato. Officers located Lobato as he was driving in Watford City and took him into custody without incident.
The Watford City Police Department believes this to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public or community. “Our officers and detectives have been tirelessly working on this case since the incident.” Chief of Police Jesse Wellen said. “We want to reassure our community that their safety is our number one priority and we will do what it takes to ensure they are safe.”