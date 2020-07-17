A man is facing three felony charges after police say he stole, forged and then cashed checks from his employer totalling nearly $8,000.
Jeffrey Roberts was charged Friday, July 17, with a class B felony count of unauthorized use of personal or identifying information, as well as class C felony counts of theft and forgery.
Police started investigating when a man called to report stolen checks, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. The man, who employed Roberts, told officers that 13 forged checks for a total of $7,920 were cashed on his account.
The man said he and Roberts shared an apartment because he provided housing to his employees, court records indicate. In June he went on vacation and gave Roberts $1,500 in cash as a bonus before leaving, and it was while on vacation that he discovered money was missing from his account.
When he returned, he discovered that checks had been forged, he told police. In the charging document, officers wrote that there were multiple differences between the forged checks and the man's other checks, including mismatched signatures.
Roberts is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on the charges Aug. 6.