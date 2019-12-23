An employee of a Watford City convenience store is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the register.
Javier Zarate Wright, 21, was charged Monday, Dec. 23, with a class C felony count of theft. He was ordered held on $8,000 bond.
Police were called to the store Friday for a report of a theft of between $7,500 and $8,000. Loss prevention employees told officers that Wright was seen on camera taking $50 and $100 bills and putting them up his sleeve, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court.
When confronted, Wright told police that he had taken seven $100 bills, charging documents state. When pressed, he told an officer that he had likely stolen at least $3,125 between Nov. 20 and Wednesday, Dec. 18, as well as taking an unknown amount on Thursday.
He is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing Jan. 23.