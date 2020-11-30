The Badlands Search & Rescue Service recently received a donation of equipment to help its mission.
The West Fargo Police Department reached out to the team in recent months and inquired if the team was in need of any radio communications gear. North Dakota Public Safety agencies are currently undergoing phases to a new radio system and had a large number of radios that were still serviceable and useable. The department's first thought was of BSAR as many of their members make the journey to the western region of the state to hunt each year.
As the radios were recently decommissioned from use by WFPD, they were programmed for BSAR use with nationwide interoperability channels that are mandated by both federal and state rules, as well as state frequencies to communicate with other public safety agencies, national SAR channels for team communications, and the maritime distress frequency for boaters to call for aid and/or speak directly to search and rescue during incidents.
BSAR received 20 Motorola 1500 & 2500 handheld radios, complete with rechargeable batteries and charging stations as well as shoulder microphones.
The devices will be distributed amongst the team so that each member can deploy and have radio communications access on each and every mission.
The donation was entirely free of charge to BSAR, saving an estimated $30,000 in funds that would have been needed in order to purchase and field the same gear.
The radios will not work for the new SIRN2020 program, one of the reasons public safety groups are upgrading to an 800mhz radio system. BSAR is joining other agencies in applying for the state cost sharing program.
Two to four of the new radios are needed in order to maintain a line of communication with North Dakota State Radio and law enforcement through proper incident command radio use during incidents.
The cost share requires a $1,500 investment per radio from each agency with the state assisting with the other half in order to obtain the radios.
The donated radios will primarily provide for inter-SAR team communications but are also programmed for team leaders to speak directly with State Radio and others on pre-assigned frequencies as necessary. Additional handheld and mobile radios (for vehicles) will be received as WFPD phases in its new system.
BSAR was founded in September 2018 as a private, 501c3 volunteer, nonprofit group and continues to make forward progress in membership, training, funding, and in giving assistance to area agencies in the region of western North Dakota. In addition, the team is also a Volunteer In Parks program member with the National Park Service and serves both units of Theodore Roosevelt National Park.
For more information on how to become a member or how to donate funds or equipment, please visit them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/badlandssar or by email to badlandssarnd@gmail.com.