Vigil honors teen slain in shooting outside Williston apartment building

Dozens gathered in an alley on Friday, Nov. 15, to remember a young man who was gunned down on the spot earlier in the week.
A vigil honoring 19-year-old Matthew York drew about 60 people, according to Justus Ackerson, one of the organizers.
"It was more than what I was hoping," Ackerson said.
Ackerson and York worked together at Bakken Bail Bonds. Friends, other coworkers and even just curious people were at the vigil.
Ackerson said York was confident and a good role model, as well as a friendly person.
"He always lit a room when he walked in," he said.
According to the Williston police, York and Haider were shot in the alley between the Highland Manor apartments and Cashwise around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 10. York died and Haider was injured.
A 17-year-old boy was arrested hours later in connection with the shooting and police have said he will be charged with murder. Under state law, a 17-year-old charged with murder must have the case moved to District Court, but first a judge in Juvenile Court must hold a hearing to determine whether there is probable cause for the charge.
No timeline has been released for the transfer to District Court.
Other friends of Yorks are also still trying to cope with the sudden loss.
Bastian Doney bonded with York during a science class and the pair became close friends.
"But after getting to know him just through that single 50-minute class period, I knew he had a special personality that you didn’t just find anywhere," Doney wrote in an email to the Williston Herald. "He was actually fun to talk to. Most of the people I know aren’t like that."
After meeting, they started to hang our regularly.
"Matt and I started hanging out at lunch quite often and after school he’d come over and play my drums," Doney said. "I almost got him to get his own kit. I introduced him to all of the music I listened to. I’d make him playlists and when we hung out, he’d play the playlists and tell me the songs he liked the most. He talked about the music he liked, and would show me and have me give my opinion. He came to most of my band’s shows. I always told him that if we ever make a lot of money, he’d be the first person I call to come and live in the mansion. We were just talking about this."
Doney remembers York as someone who could make others laugh easily and was kind.
"Through thick and thin, Matt was always there," Doney wrote. "We’d been friends through some of the best times and some of the worst times. I’ve had the best experiences of my life with Matt, the craziest experiences of my life with Matt. I was so excited to have more. He was supposed to be visiting us this weekend. I’m beyond heartbroken that he’s gone."