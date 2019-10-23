FARGO — A successful dentist loses his wife to a devastating heart surgery complication, leaving their three-year-old daughter without a mother.
Six months later, the dentist is murdered, leaving the child temporarily orphaned.
Ten years ago this week, a complicated plot would unfold involving a family dispute and a hired hitman. Surveillance video from near the crime scene would be crucial in finding the people responsible.
“It was like a made-for-TV movie right here in Fargo,” said Fargo Police Lt. Bill Ahlfeldt.
On Oct. 26, 2009, Philip Gattuso, 49, was beaten to death with a hammer in his Fargo condominium.
Cass County prosecutors proved Michael Nakvinda, of Oklahoma City, killed Gattuso, and that Gene Kirkpatrick, who Nakvinda worked for as a handyman, paid him to do it.
Kirkpatrick, of Jones, Okla., is the father of the late Valerie Gattuso, Philip Gattuso’s wife.
According to prosecutors, Kirkpatrick didn’t want Philip raising the couple’s daughter, Kennedy, after Valerie’s death, and wanted his family — specifically his other daughter, Regan Williams — to get custody. Both Kirkpatrick, now 73, and Nakvinda, now 51, were sentenced to life in prison with no chance for parole and are incarcerated at state penitentiaries in South Dakota and North Dakota, respectively.
The police investigation of the murder-for-hire case spanned multiple states and agencies.
Ahlfeldt said his role was minor — checking out surveillance video from a nearby business.
However, that video provided clues police were unable to find through other means and helped them solve the case.
Ahlfeldt said he was a newly promoted patrol sergeant, working overnights, when he was awakened by a phone call letting him know a homicide had occurred and backup was needed.
Police were called when friends of Gattuso found his body in his condo. They’d gone to check on him because he hadn’t picked up his daughter from day care.
According to police reports, the place had been ransacked, with drawers and closets opened and emptied and furniture overturned.
Gattuso’s body was lying face down on the master bedroom floor, his head in a pool of blood. There were signs of a struggle — a mattress pushed off the box spring, lamps and pictures on the floor, a shattered mirror and spattered blood.
At first, police thought Gattuso might have been shot in the head.
However, an autopsy showed he died of blunt force trauma from at least 10 strikes of a hammer. There were also injuries on Gattuso’s wrists, which may have occurred when he tried to protect himself from those blows. After the killing, the suspect made off with valuables from the home and Gattuso’s silver 1999 Porsche Boxster.
Gattuso family friend Julie Willert believes taking the car was the suspect’s undoing.
“It was really dumb on his part. … That, in my opinion, led to him getting caught faster, which was great,” she said.
The first solid clue about that distinctive car turned up on surveillance video taken from The Bowler, just south of the condominium complex.
The Fargo Police Department was canvassing the area after the crime, asking people if they saw anything suspicious and nearby businesses if they had video surveillance.
Ahlfeldt said police heard early on from a couple of employees at The Bowler.
“They found something, and so they called us to see if it was pertinent or not relevant to the case,” he said.