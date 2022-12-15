The Williams County Sheriff’s Office apprehended 34-year-old murder suspect Jacob Travis Long on Thursday night after nearly 36 hours of searching. Long is being held at the Williams County Correctional Center to await a preliminary hearing on Jan. 11 and jury trial scheduled for April 17.
An arrest warrant was issued for Long for Murder (AA Felony.) Law enforcement issued a release on Wednesday asking for the public’s assistance in locating Long after police found a 30-year-old woman dead in the Buford area on Dec. 14. The victim has been identified as Megan Lindquist of Washington.
Lindquist had been in living in Williston with Long according to a release from the sheriff’s office. Law enforcement believes the two were married.
On Dec. 15, deputies responded to the Buford area, where the murder investigation had begun, and discovered a residence had been broken into, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. Because of the recent criminal activity in the area, the Williams County SWAT Team and Northwest Crisis Negotiations Team responded to assist.
After determining that Long was inside the residence, negotiators talked with him for approximately an hour before Long exited the residence. No harm to Long or to first responders occured.
Two additional felony charges for terrorizing — adult victim and criminal trespass — dwelling have been filed against Long by the State of North Dakota.
The incident is currently under investigation and the North Dakota State Medical Examiners Office will complete an autopsy on the victim.