Jacob Long mug
Williams County Correctional Center

The Williams County Sheriff’s Office apprehended 34-year-old murder suspect Jacob Travis Long on Thursday night after nearly 36 hours of searching. Long is being held at the Williams County Correctional Center to await a preliminary hearing on Jan. 11 and jury trial scheduled for April 17.

An arrest warrant was issued for Long for Murder (AA Felony.) Law enforcement issued a release on Wednesday asking for the public’s assistance in locating Long after police found a 30-year-old woman dead in the Buford area on Dec. 14. The victim has been identified as Megan Lindquist of Washington.



