HORACE, N.D. — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on the 4700 block of County Road 17 south of Horace, N.D., just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 25. Horace is just south of Fargo.
According to a release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Alan Belaskie was retrieving a tow rope from the back of his Chevy Silverado to pull a vehicle out of the ditch along the east shoulder of the highway.
A southbound Chrysler Town and Country driven by Chris Edison, 53, of Bismarck, began to spin on the icy road. The rear end of the Chrysler struck the front end of the Chevrolet, pushing it into Belaskie, 47, of Kindred, the release said.
Belaskie was transported to Essentia Health in Fargo for his injuries, which were not specified in the release. Cherrie Belaskie, who was in the Chevy at the time of the crash, was not injured.
Chris Edison and his passenger, Karen Edison, were transported to Sanford Health in Fargo where they were treated for their injuries.
The driver of the car that was stuck in the ditch prior to the crash was not injured.
Conditions were foggy and the road was slick and icy at the time of the crash. Crews were seen putting sand on the road shortly after the incident.