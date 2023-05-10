A Williston Police Department community service officer was struck by a stolen vehicle Wednesday afternoon after a high-speed pursuit from the WPD.
According to the WPD public information office, the community service officer was transported to a nearby medical facility after suffering "minor injuries."
"On May 10, 2023, at approximately 6:50 a.m., the Williston Police Department received a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1900 Block of E. Dakota Pkwy," according to a WPD press release. "Later, at approximately 1:14 p.m., a Williston Police Department officer in a marked patrol unit, located the stolen vehicle and attempted to perform a felony traffic stop in the area of 4th Avenue West and 17th Street West.
"The driver of the stolen vehicle fled at a high rate of speed from the officer. The Williston Police Department officer terminated the pursuit in the approximate area of the 1300 block of Main Street due to the high speed of the fleeing vehicle.
"The fleeing vehicle struck a Williston Police Department Community Service Officer in their work vehicle at the intersection of Main Street and 18th Street. The Community Service Officer was transported for medical treatment of minor injuries.
"The name of the Community Service Officer is not being released at this time.
"The stolen vehicle was located unoccupied in an apartment complex in the 4200 block of 16th Avenue West. The suspect was located and fled on foot from Williston Police Department officers and assisting agencies. The suspect was apprehended and is currently in custody.
"The name of the suspect is not being released at this time.
"This incident is currently under investigation and more information may be released as it becomes available."