Williston Vector Control will be conducting aerial and truck mounted adulticide treatments beginning tonight, August 4th, through Wednesday, August 5th, in and around Williston. Weather permitting, treatments will occur near sunset.
Residents are asked to please maintain a distance of at least 300 feet behind the Vector Control truck when it is spraying.
Williston Vector Control uses Zenivex for adult mosquito control treatments, which contains the active ingredient etofenprox. Zenivex is a product approved for use in residential areas by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
To avoid mosquito bites, citizens are advised to take extra precautions when spending time outdoors during the hours of dusk to dawn during the summer months. Wearing long sleeve tight knit shirts and long pants, limiting time outdoors during these times, and using a mosquito repellent such as DEET, Picardin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus are good actions to take to prevent bites. Citizens can help prevent mosquito re-population by eliminating standing water on their property.