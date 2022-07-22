The Williston Vector Control District is tentatively scheduled to conduct a ground adulticide treatment for Williston spray blocks 8 and 13, the area east of Williston along Highway 85B, and the Trenton spray block on Thursday, July 18. Treatment will take place near sunset, weather and conditions permitting.
For more information and a map of the WVCD Spray Blocks, please refer to the Spray Notices webpage.
Williston Vector Control uses Zenivex E20 for adult mosquito control treatments (adulticides), which contains the active ingredient Etofenprox. Zenivex E20 is a product approved for use in residential areas by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
To avoid mosquito bites, citizens are advised to take extra precautions when spending time outdoors during the hours of dusk to dawn during the summer months. Wearing long sleeve tight knit shirts and long pants, limiting time outdoors during these times, and using a mosquito repellent such as DEET, Picardin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus are good actions to take to prevent bites. Citizens can help prevent mosquito re-population by eliminating standing water on their property.
Adulticide rescheduled
The aerial adulticide treatment for Monday, July 18, for the Williston area spray blocks and the Trenton spray block has been rescheduled for Tuesday, July 19, due to weather. Weather and conditions permitting, the treatment will begin near sunset.