The Williston Vector Control District is tentatively scheduled to conduct a ground adulticide treatment for Williston spray blocks 8 and 13, the area east of Williston along Highway 85B, and the Trenton spray block on Thursday, July 18. Treatment will take place near sunset, weather and conditions permitting.

For more information and a map of the WVCD Spray Blocks, please refer to the Spray Notices webpage.



