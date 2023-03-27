Call them first-line responders. Call them local dispatchers. Call them 9-1-1 operators. Just don't call them unless it's an emergency.
In honor of all emergency dispatchers nationwide, National Public Safety Telecommunications Week (NPSTW) takes place April 9-15.
"Every year during the second week of April, the telecommunications personnel in the public safety community are honored," the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) stated online. "This weeklong event, initially set up in 1981 … is a time to celebrate and thank those who dedicate their lives to serving the public."
Dalia Avila, operations manager of the Upper Missouri River Regional Dispatch Center (UMRRDC), said the week offers a rare opportunity for Williams County residents to recognize the contributions of people behind the scenes of every emergency call for Williston police and fire department responders, county sheriff's deputies and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel.
"I think it's a big opportunity to show appreciation because they're behind the scenes," Avila said of local dispatchers. "This event highlights the important work they do."
Created in 2018 through a Joint Powers Agreement with the Williams County Commission, the UMRRDC staff consists of dispatchers and supervisors who handle calls for all local emergencies — from car accidents and house fires to school shootings and heart attacks.
"We're funded by Williams County and the City of Williston," Avila explained. "Currently, we have 12 dispatchers and 16 total staff."
She pointed out the UMRRDC services Williams County Sheriff's deputies and Williston Police Department officers.
"We serve both those entities," Avila said. "We serve all of Williams County — law enforcement, fire and EMS.
"A lot of people assume we're just with the police department," she continued.
In fact, the Williston-based dispatchers help everyone with a 9-1-1 call.
Although the UMRRDC does not track the number of false alarms to dispatchers, Avila said the center receives approximately 250 calls per day.
The UMRRDC operates 24/7 with 12-hour shifts. Up to three dispatchers are assigned to each shift. Day and night shifts require dispatchers work three days on and two days off, then two days on and three days off.
In other words, each emergency dispatcher handles a lot of calls per shift.
"Thank you, again, for all the sacrifices you make to create a better and safer world for the public," APCO stated on the NPSTW website. "Your commitment to your profession is appreciated by … the public safety communications community and the citizens you serve."
As nationwide dispatchers — from North Dakota and New York to South Carolina and Southern California — are honored April 9-15, all U.S. citizens are encouraged to thank them for their services.
Williams County residents can take pride knowing the Upper Missouri River Dispatch Center is on the front lines of emergency calls from local citizens and businesses.
"It's really just about showing appreciation for what we do and to educate the public," Avila said of recognizing local dispatchers during National Public Safety Telecommunications Week. "They really are the first responders to any incident."
Call them if you need them, but don't forget to call them heroes.