WILLISTON, N.D. – Later this week, 52nd Street Northwest west of Williston High School, will be closed for realignment.
Detour signs are already in place beginning at the 26th Street West and 32nd Avenue West round-about and at the west Highway 85 bypass.
The road, located in Williston Township, will undergo a three-phased construction process administered by Selland Construction in cooperation with Ackerman-Estvold.
The anticipated completion date for this project is May 30, weather permitting.
Phase I will include removal of existing pavement, subgrade preparation, and gravel and topsoil work. Phase II will include pouring new lanes and allowing time for them to cure or set up. Phase III is dedicated to striping, topsoil work, removal of construction signage, and the reopening of the road.
Construction and closure of 52nd Street Northwest will impact individuals coming from and heading to the county, including any Williston High students who utilize 52nd Street Northwest.
Individuals are asked to follow the posted detour signs and plan accordingly.
For more information on this story, please contact Wayne Wiedrich, Operations Engineer, at 701.577.6368 or waynew@ci.williston.nd.us.
The City of Williston Public Works and Engineering building is located at 1121 5th Street East, Williston, ND.