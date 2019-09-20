The westbound lanes of Highway 2 were closed for hours Friday, Sept. 20, after a commercial vehicle overturned on the side of the road.
From the North Dakota Highway Patrol:
This morning at approximately 9:10 a.m. an oversize load overturned in the north ditch
causing westbound lanes to be closed to recover the vehicle. Thomas Shackleton, 42-year-old male from Rockyford, Alberta was traveling eastbound on Hwy 2 from the Stanley area to Portal. Shackleton missed his turn to merge onto Highway 52. Shackleton turned around at a crossover to go back westbound to get onto Highway 52.
He got turned around westbound successfully but the articulated wheels on the trailer had mechanical issues and pulled the trailer into the north ditch. Due to the size of the load, the saturated ground would not support the load causing it to overturn. No injuries resulted from this incident.
The westbound lanes were closed for approximately 10 hours. Ward County Sheriff Department is lead investigating agency of the crash. Oversize load was an oil cooler for use in the oilfields.