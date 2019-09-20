The westbound lanes of Highway 2 are currently closed west of Minot at mile marker 134 (The Brooks Ranch Area), according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
An oversize load has turned over and the westbound lanes will be used to recover the vehicle.
The vehicle experienced mechanical issues which led to the driver pulling over onto the shoulder. Due to the size of the load, the saturated ground would not support the load causing it to overturn. No injuries resulted from this incident. The westbound lanes will be closed for several hours. A media release will be sent out when the westbound lanes re-open.
Individuals wishing to travel west on Highway 2 or north on Highway need to use the assigned detour. The detour starts at 19th Avenue NW and goes toward Des Lacs. At Des Lacs, proceed north on 170th Street NW toward County Road 13N. County Road 13N leads back to the junction of Highway 2 and Highway 52.