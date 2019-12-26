Two men are accused of attacking Williston police officers in separate incidents on Christmas Eve.
Hector Solano was charged Thursday, Dec. 26, with a class C felony count of simple assault on a peace officer, a class A misdemeanor count of resisting arrest and a class B misdemeanor count of theft. Christopher Burgess, 22, was charged Thursday with five class C felonies — reckless endangerment, simple assault on a peace officer, contact by bodily fluid or excrement, fleeing and resisting arrest — as well as class B misdemeanor charges of drunken driving and driving with a suspended license.
Both men are scheduled to have bond hearings on Friday.
Solano was arrested when police were called to Walmart for a report of a theft, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. Store employees told officers Solano had tried to steal a pair of goggles and some automotive items worth about $147.
When police arrived and tried to arrest Solano, he refused to cooperate and fought with an officer, court records indicate. At one point, an officer pulled a stun gun to try and subdue Solano, and Solano kicked the officer, causing him to drop the stun gun.
Burgess was arrested at the Holiday gas station on U.S. Highway 2 in Williston, charging documents state. A Williston police officer saw him in the store and believed Burgess was drunk.
In the affidavit of probable cause, investigators wrote that Burgess was stumbling, had bloodshot, watery eyes and needed to use the checkout counter to remain standing. When the officer saw Burgess get into a vehicle, he approached him and Burgess closed the door of the vehicle, hitting the officer.
The officer opened the door again and tried to remove Burgess while Burgess tried to close the door, court documents state. Burgess put the vehicle into reverse with the officer's arm pinned in the door, then tried to put the vehicle in drive but only got the car into neutral.
When the officer was able to get Burgess out of the vehicle, Burgess bit him, breaking the skin, according to the affidavit. It took the officer and two other people to subdue Burgess.