Two Williston men are facing federal charges after prosecutors say they failed to comply with sex offender registration requirements.
The two cases, which are unrelated, both allege violations of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act and carry a maximum possible sentence of 10 years in prison. Both defendants appeared in U.S. District Court on Monday, Feb. 10, for initial appearances.
The first man, Leonard Barton Higdon, was charged with failure of a registered sex offender to report international travel.
Higdon has been convicted twice of sex crimes, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley. Higdon was convicted of statutory rape of a 13 year old child in 1996 and sexual battery of a child under age 16 in 2006. Both convictions were in Georgia
The Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act requires registered sex offenders to report all intended foreign travel to the registration authority 21 days in advance of any such travel and complete an international travel form with the US Marshal’s Service.
"It is alleged that Higdon traveled outside of the United States at the end of November 2019 without reporting such intended travel and/or completing the international travel form," Wrigley's office wrote in the news release.
The second man, Richard Valenzuela Velasquez has been charged with failure to update sex offender registration.
Velasquez was convicted in 2005 of attempted sexual assault on a child in Colorado. He had previously been registered in California, according to a news release.
"It is alleged that sometime after Jan. 21, 2016, Velasquez traveled to North Dakota and failed to register with any sex offender registration authority despite his requirement to do so," Wrigley's office wrote.
Both cases were investigated by the U.S. Marshal’s Service; the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation; the Williams County Sheriff's Office and the Williston Police Department. U.S. Customs and Border Protection also assisted with the investigation into Higdon's case.
Both men are scheduled to go to trial on March 31.