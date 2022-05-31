Two North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DOCR) residents, Jonathan Hoffman and Alexander Meyer, walked away from the Missouri River Correctional Center (MRCC) at about 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022. MRCC is an unfenced, minimum-security facility for residents with minimum custody requirements, located in Bismarck, North Dakota.
Hoffman is serving a sentence for criminal conspiracy – burglary, possession of controlled substance – meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance – buprenorphine, burglary, theft of property, criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance – codeine, all out of Stutsman County, North Dakota and was scheduled for good time release in March 2024. Meyer is serving a sentence for possession of meth with intent to deliver while possessing a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, unauthorized use of personal identification, and conspiracy to theft, all out of Cass County and was scheduled for good time release in July 2024. The DOCR contacted the North Dakota Highway Patrol dispatch as soon as the walk away was discovered and the MRCC facility grounds were searched.
If you have any information on Hoffman’s or Meyer’s whereabouts, please contact your local law enforcement or the North Dakota Highway Patrol, who is currently investigating the incident.