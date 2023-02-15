Cupid's arrows weren't the only shots fired on Valentine's Day, with two shootings being reported in Watford City. No injuries or fatalities were reported by police, but the incidents did result in property damage.
On Tuesday around 5 p.m., the Watford City Police Department (WCPD) responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of 2nd Street Northeast, according to a press release.
WCPD and the McKenzie County Sheriff's Office located two suspects in a vehicle in the area of 4th Avenue Northeast and Prairie Hills Road. Both suspects were detained in relation to the shooting incident.
After further investigation by law enforcement, it was a determined that earlier in the day, there had been another shooting along Fox Hills Parkway.
Police say they do not believe that there is any current danger to the public and that these shootings were isolated to those involved. All suspects have been identified by WCPD, but they are not publicly releasing any identities at this time to the public.
"Thankfully, no one was injured in this incident and only property damage occurred," a WCPD press release stated.
The investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information pertaining to this case is being asked to contact WCPD at 701-842-2280.