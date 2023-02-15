CRIME STORY FILE PHOTO

Cupid's arrows weren't the only shots fired on Valentine's Day, with two shootings being reported in Watford City. No injuries or fatalities were reported by police, but the incidents did result in property damage. 

On Tuesday around 5 p.m., the Watford City Police Department (WCPD) responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of 2nd Street Northeast, according to a press release. 



