Two fundraisers have been started to help people affected by a fatal shooting Sunday in Williston.
One fundraiser is for the family of 19-year-old Matthew York, who was killed in the shooting, while the other is to help with the medical costs Parker Haider, 19, will deal with. York and Haider were both shot Sunday evening, and York was killed.
A 17-year-old boy was arrested hours after the shooting.
His name has not been released but police have said he will be charged with murder.
Under North Dakota law, juveniles older than 14 who are accused of murder, attempted murder, gross sexual imposition or attempted gross sexual imposition of a victim by force or by threat of imminent death, serious bodily injury, or kidnapping would have the case transferred to District Court after a hearing in Juvenile Court to determine whether there is probable cause to support the charge. No timeline for that hearing has been announced.
The two fundraisers, both on online crowdfunding platform GoFundMe, were started Wednesday.
Organizer Naidene Barlow wrote online that the money raised for York’s family would go toward funeral expenses.
“He was kind, honest, and had so much passion and drive within him,” Barlow wrote. “Although he was only 19 years old, he had just started his own company and had so many life goals. He was taken so abruptly from our lives. Anything you are willing to donate will go towards getting him back to his family in Arkansas and his funeral arrangements next week.”
Haider’s aunt, Sammie Haider, wrote that her fundraiser was to help cover the cost of Haider’s hospital stay and support him until he can go back to work.
“He is expected to be okay but will be in the hospital for a few more days and has a lifetime to deal with the fact of the matter,” she wrote. “He currently has a job but is unable to work until he is fully recovered and currently does not have health insurance. Parker has a long road ahead of him and I am asking for donations so when he does get discharged he does not have to worry about finances until he is able to work again.”