A Wednesday, Jan. 15, fire caused the evacuation of an eight-unit apartment building in Bismarck and displaced two people in the affected unit, the Bismarck Tribune reported.
Bismarck firefighters were called at about 4:38 p.m. to the 100 block of East Bismarck Expressway. The two people in the affected unit were alerted by a smoke detector and called 911 after finding fire in a bedroom. Smoke was showing from the first floor when firefighters arrived and they extinguished “a substantial fire” in about 15 minutes, department officials said. The cause of the fire is not known. Damage was limited mostly to the bedroom of that unit, officials say.
There were no injuries to firefighters or apartment occupants. Occupants of the other seven units were allowed to return to their homes.