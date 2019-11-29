NEW SALEM, N.D. — A 16-year-old Mandan girl is dead after a two-vehicle crash in rural Morton County on Thanksgiving, the Bismarck Tribune reported.
The girl was driving a car that was struck by a pickup truck at the intersection of two county roads about 7 miles east of New Salem, the Highway Patrol reported.
The crash happened about 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Road conditions at the time were good, authorities said.
The girl was pronounced dead at a Bismarck hospital. The 22-year-old Texas man driving the pickup was taken to a Bismarck hospital with what the patrol said were minor injuries. Authorities are investigating whether he'll be charged in the crash.