The Williston police have arrested a 19-year-old and a 16-year-old in connection with an armed robbery that happened late Friday night, May 15.
Police were called to a report of an armed robbery at Safari Fuels North near the intersection of 42nd Street West and Second Avenue West at 11:56 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from the Williston Police Department. Officers arrested Shawn Smith-Nunn, 19, and a 16-year-old boy.
Formal charges against Smith-Nunn are pending, Sgt. Detective Danielle Hendricks said.