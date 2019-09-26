A 57-year-old woman driving a box truck was seriously injured when her truck rolled Thursday, Sept. 26, on 44th Street NW in McKenzie County.
Kim Taylor, of Sawyer, was heading east on 44th Street, near the intersection of 102nd Avenue NW, about 20 miles northwest of New Town, when her 2006 GMC truck went off the road and struck an approach, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
Taylor had to be extricated from the truck and was flown to Trinity Hospital for treatment. No word on her condition was available Thursday evening. The crash is still under investigation, according to the Highway Patrol.