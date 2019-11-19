Trial starts for man accused of molesting 12-year-old girl

A girl told jurors Tuesday, Nov. 19, that a man her family had been staying with sexually assaulted her multiple times in the late summer and fall of 2018.
The girl, who was 12 at the time of the alleged abuse, was the first witness in the trial for a 30-year-old man facing two counts of gross sexual imposition. Emmanuel Perez was arrested in April and charged with one class AA felony and one class A felony count of gross sexual imposition. He was also charged with one class B misdemeanor count of simple assault.
In his opening statement, Eric Lundberg, assistant state's attorney for Williams County, told the jury of seven men and six women that Perez had been treated like a brother by the girl's mother and like an uncle by the girl and her two siblings.
"He wasn't a brother and he wasn't an uncle," Lundberg said. "He was a monster."
Prosecutors claim that Perez inappropriately touched the girl on several occasions and that he slapped and bit the buttocks of the girls older sister.
Lundberg said the abuse happened between August and October 2018, but conceded the dates weren't entirely clear.
"Children aren't police officers who catalog information," he said. "They're just children. But they remember how they felt."
After his opening statement, the girl took the stand and recounted several times where she said Perez touched her breasts and genitals.
"How did it make you feel?" Lundberg asked.
"It made me feel uncomfortable and made me not want to be around him," the girl said.
The things Perez did started to give her anxiety attacks, she testified.
"I would get like panic attacks, I would start fidgeting whenever he was around," she said.
Kevin Chapman, one of Perez's defense attorneys, pressed the girl on statements she made to police about the alleged abused.
During her testimony, the girl said Perez had touched her five or so times. But, Chapman said, she had told a detective the touching had happened 15 to 18 times.
The girl told Lundberg that at one point, Perez offered her money to come to his bedroom with her. Chapman, however, pointed out that she hadn't told police about that allegation.
The girl said she'd forgotten about it when she first talked with investigators, but that she later remembered it.
"Not a single time did you mention to (police) this allegation that Mr. Perez offered money to go to his bedroom with him?" Chapman asked.
"No," the girl said.
Perez's trial is scheduled to last through the end of the week.