Testimony is set to begin Tuesday, Aug. 27, in the trial of a 55-year-old man accused of having and selling tens of thousands of dollars worth of drugs.
Archie Mooney was arrested in December and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of heroin with intent to deliver, both class A felonies, three class B felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, two class C felony and four misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and six misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance. Police said they found tens of thousands of dollars in cash, as well as firearms, drug paraphernalia and large amounts of heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, cocaine and opiate pills.
In his opening statement Monday, Nathan Madden, assistant state's attorney for Williams County, told jurors that they would hear that large amounts of one or more drugs, cash, packaging material and scales, firearms and ledgers were all hallmarks of drug-selling operations and that police found all of that in Mooney's home.
In one container, police found a bag with more than 100 grams of black tar heroin, Madden said. That was in addition to several other bags of the drug.
"That one 100-and-some-gram blob of black tar heroin would have a street value of between $50,000 and $60,000," Madden told jurors.
Mooney also had large amounts of meth, marijuana and cocaine, Madden said. Officers also found a pill bottle with about 183 oxycodone pills.
"You’ll learn that’s way more than what the end user amount would be," he said.
Kalli Hoffman, Mooney's public defender, told jurors that they had a major burden — deciding whether the prosecution proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt. She asked them to consider the evidence being presented carefully when making that decision.
"There’s always going to be two sides to any story," Hoffman said. "Like I said, sometimes there will be three or more sides to a story."
Mooney's trial is scheduled to last four days, including Monday, which was taken up with jury selection and opening statements. Michelle Moore, who was arrested with Mooney and is facing the same charges, is scheduled to go to trial in September.