The trial of a man accused of running over and killing a neighbor has been postponed.
Steven Charles Rademacher was arrested in July 2019 and charged with a class AA felony count of murder. He was later charged with two class A felony counts of attempted murder and three class C felony counts of terrorizing stemming from the same incident.
Rademacher's trial was supposed to start Thursday, Aug. 5 and last seven days.
Northwest District Judge Paul Jacobson ordered a mistrial Thursday afternoon after the identities of the two alternate jurors were revealed. In criminal cases, a jury of 12 members and several alternates are usually seated. The idenity of the alternates isn't revealed until the end of the case, when deliberations are set to begin.
A new trial is scheduled for Nov. 29.
Rademacher is accused of running over Dyson Bastain in late July 2019.
After an altercation with neighbors, Rademacher went to his truck and sped past the group, at which point the people told him to slow down, according to court records. He turned around, headed toward the group and hit several people with his truck.
Bastain was pronounced dead at CHI St. Alexius Williston.
After he hit the people, Rademacher continued driving through the yard until he got to an alleyway, then back onto the road, according to court documents. He was arrested a few hours later.