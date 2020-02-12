Attorneys are preparing to go to trial in two months time in the case of a 17-year-old charged with murder.
At a status conference Wednesday, Feb. 12, Kelly Dillon, the assistant attorney general prosecuting the case, and Kevin Chapman, one the defense attorneys representing Ian Laboyd, went over potential trial dates and settled on April 13. Laboyd is charged with murder, a class AA felony, attempted murder, a class A felony, delivery of a controlled substance, a class A felony, possession of stolen property and tampering with physical evidence, both class C felonies.
Laboyd is accused of killing 19-year-old Matthew York in early November and wounding 19-year-old Parker Haider. Prosecutors claim that Laboyd killed York and shot Haider in a drug deal gone wrong, but the defense has argued Laboyd was lured to the location of the shooting and acted in self-defense.
At Wednesday's conference, Chapman said he thought more than one week would be needed for the trial.
Despite concerns about timing, Chapman, who has filed a demand for a speedy trial on behalf of Laboyd, said he planned to be ready for April 13.
"I don't want to wait till October," he said. "I don't really want to wait till the end of July."
Laboyd is being held in a juvenile detention facility in Minot on $1 million bond.
Another hearing is scheduled for Feb. 26 where Northwest District Judge Ben Johnson will hear arguments from both sides about a possible change of venue. Chapman asked for the trial to be moved, citing pretrial publicity and prejudice against Laboyd.
Dillon has resisted the request, saying it's too early to make the decision. Johnson asked both sides to prepare a questionnaire to send out to potential jurors.