GRAND FORKS — A two-week trial scheduled to begin Monday for the murder of a 5-month-old girl was canceled Thursday, Aug. 8, after 19-year-old Mason Matthew Kamrowski pleaded guilty.
Kamrowski signed a plea agreement Thursday and is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 30. The agreement calls for him to serve 22.5 years in prison, register as an offender against children and spend five years on probation after he’s released. The murder charge held a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole.
Kamrowski was watching baby Brynley Rachelle Rymer at her home on the 3600 block of Landeco Lane on May 21, 2018, according to a court document. Kamrowski, who was in a relationship with the baby’s mother but was not the child’s father, was reportedly asked to watch the girl after he finished work while her mother went shopping.
Sometime after 6:30 p.m., Brynley suffered a medical emergency and Kamrowski drove her to Altru Hospital, an affidavit for his arrest said. The baby was later flown to Sanford Hospital, where she died the next day.
An autopsy report declared the death a homicide and Assistant Grand Forks County State’s Attorney Andrew Eyre said, during a previous court hearing, that Brynley died from a traumatic brain injury.
The baby’s obituary said she “brought sunshine to everyone’s day with her sweet, sweet smile. She loved to be sang to and fall asleep in your arms and always got so excited when she heard her bottle shake.
She hated tummy time and always wanted to be held.”
Kamrowski has been in custody on a $100,000 bond since the charges were filed Sept. 7.
The trial was scheduled to begin Monday and continue until Aug. 23. Unrelated charges of attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery also were scheduled to be included during the trial. Neither charge is addressed in the plea agreement signed Thursday by Kamrowski. His attorney, Tyler Morrow, declined to clarify if Kamrowski pleaded guilty to either of the charges, though the case is scheduled for sentencing alongside the murder charge. Eyre could not immediately be reached for comment Friday afternoon.
Kamrowski is accused of planning to rob a 17-year-old boy during a drug deal on March 20, 2018, along with Diamond Dennis Edward O’Donnell and Zachary Tyler Enockson. The trio reportedly met the boy in the Sam’s Club parking lot, 2551 32nd Ave. S. and Kamrowski grabbed for the boy’s cash after he sat down in Enockson’s car, a court document said. Enockson reportedly pepper-sprayed the boy.
Devon Hricak, who was friends with the boy, grabbed a firearm and shot at the car, an affidavit said.