Due to a construction project on the US 85 Long X Bridge south of Watford City, traffic will be switched to the west side roadway beginning Thursday, April 30. During the transition to the west side of the road, traffic will be reduced to one lane. After the transition, traffic will be head-to-head for the remainder of the project. A temporary concrete barrier and striping will also be installed during this phase to help direct traffic flow. Access to Theodore Roosevelt National Park will remain open to traffic.
This is phase 2b of a multi-year project. Motorists should expect delays and should plan accordingly.
During Construction:
Traffic speeds will be reduced to 25 mph throughout construction
Traffic will be head-to-head during construction
Traffic will be reduced to one lane during the transition
A temporary concrete barrier will be in place during construction
Temporary striping will be in place to help direct traffic
Short delays should be expected.
The project is expected to be completed this fall.
For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 from any type of phone or visit the Travel Information Map on the NDDOT website at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.