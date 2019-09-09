A 53-year-old man was ordered held Monday, Sept. 9, on $7,500 bond after police said a traffic stop turned up methamphetamine and a stolen gun.
Dennis Jones was arrested Friday and charged Monday with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, a class B felony, theft of a firearm, a class C felony, and two misdemeanor drug charges.
Police pulled over Jones on U.S. Highway 85 in McKenzie County just before 5 p.m. on Friday, claiming that he was swerving and using a cell phone, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court.
After issuing a citation, a North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper asked to search Jones car, court records indicate. Jones refused, and the trooper called the McKenzie County Sheriff's Office to have a deputy with a police dog respond to the scene.
The dog alerted, charging documents state, and the trooper found a small quantity of marijuana in the car. A further search of Jones' clothing turned up more than $1,000 in cash, several oxycodone pills and a small amount of methamphetamine.
A further search of the car turned up several bags of meth with a total weight of 28.75 grams, the trooper wrote in the probable cause affidavit. After charging Jones, the trooper dropped him off at the McKenzie County jail and reviewed his in-car dash camera footage.
The video included Jones receiving a phone call and discussing destroying evidence at his home, court documents state. A search of Jones' home turned up two firearms, one of which had been reported as stolen.
Jones is due back in court Oct. 3 for a preliminary hearing.